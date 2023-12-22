NFL injury tracker Week 16: Keenan Allen out vs. Bills; Pittman Jr., Taylor boost coming for Colts?

The Los Angeles Chargers have an interim head coach and will look to rebound after a 63-21 thrashing by the Las Vegas Raiders when they face the Buffalo Bills Saturday night.
At 5-9, the Chargers are not officially eliminated, but their playoff hopes are diminished, and they'll look to give Giff Smith a win in his first game in charge without the services of wide receiver Keenan Allen.
This will be the second straight game that a heel injury has kept Allen out. And already without quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers offense needs help.
"It's kind of been the injury of the year," Smith said. "I'm not a very good medical guy, obviously, with a commercial rec degree. It's just been a weird injury this year."
Double boost for Colts?
After suffering a concussion following a hit by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Kazee was suspended for the rest of the regular season for the hit.
While running back Zack Moss looks to be out with a forearm injury, the Colts could be welcoming back Jonathan Taylor following a thumb injury. Taylor has been out since Week 12.
"It sucks when it's something that seems minor, and you're like, of course it was my dominant hand," Taylor said via Colts.com. "Very anxious to get back out there."
Hill returns to Dolphins' practice
After missing last week's win over the New York Jets, Tyreek Hill was back at practice on Thursday for the Miami Dolphins as he deals with a left ankle injury.
While a promising sign, Hill did test the ankle ahead of Sunday's game before being ruled out. Head coach Mike McDaniel labeled the wide receiver on Wednesday as "pretty close." But the final decision, like it was in Week 15, will come down to how Hill ultimately feels.
Here's the rest of the Week 16 injury report.
BENGALS
WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder): OUT
STEELERS
DB Elijah Riley (ankle): questionable
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee): OUT
QB Kenny Pickett (ankle): OUT
DB Trenton Thompson (neck): OUT
BILLS
CB Kaiir Elam (illness): questionable
DE A.J. Epenesa (rib): questionable
RB Ty Johnson (shoulder): questionable
DT DaQuan Jones (pectoral): questionable
S Micah Hyde (neck stinger): OUT
WR Justin Shorter (hamstring): OUT
CHARGERS
CB Essang Bassey (concussion): questionable
TE Nick Vannett (back): questionable
DL Nick Williams (shoulder): questionable
DB Deane Leonard (heel): doubtful
LB Tanner Muse (knee): doubtful
WR Keenan Allen (heel): OUT
OLB Joey Bosa (foot): OUT
COLTS
K Matt Gay (right hip): limited
C Jack Anderson (illness): DNP
RB Zack Moss (forearm): DNP
LB Segun Olubi (hip): DNP
T Braden Smith (knee): DNP
FALCONS
OL Chris Lindstrom (ankle): limited
OL Drew Dalman (ankle): limited
OL Jake Matthews (knee): limited
OL Kaleb McGary (knee): limited
DL David Onyemata (ankle): limited
DL Calais Campbell (illness): limited
OLB Bud Dupree (back): DNP
OL Ryan Neuzil (illness): DNP
PACKERS
CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): limited
RB A.J. Dillon (thumb): limited
LB Kingsley Enagbare (toe): limited
G/T Elgton Jenkins (shoulder): limited
RB Aaron Jones (knee/finger): limited
S Jonathan Owens (knee): limited
DL T.J. Slaton (knee): limited
T Luke Tenuta (ankle): limited
LB Quay Walker (shoulder): limited
WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle): limited
RB Emmanuel Wilson (shoulder): limited
LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): DNP
T Caleb Jones (foot/illness): DNP
TE Luke Musgrave (kidney): DNP
WR Jayden Reed (toe/chest): DNP
S Darnell Savage (shoulder): DNP
WR Christian Watson (hamstring): DNP
PANTHERS
LB Claudin Cherelus (knee): limited
S Sam Franklin Jr. (quad): limited
T David Sharpe (illness): limited
TE Ian Thomas (ankle): limited
TE Tommy Tremble (illness): limited
S Xavier Woods (illness): limited
OLB Brian Burns (illness): DNP
OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (illness): DNP
OLB Marguis Haynes Sr. (back/illness): DNP
BROWNS
T Geron Christian (shoulder): limited
RB Kareem Hunt (groin): limited
C Ethan Pocic (stinger): limited
G Joel Bitonio (back/knee): DNP
LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf): DNP
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral): DNP
S Juan Thornhill (calf): DNP
LB Anthony Walker (knee): DNP
TEXANS
WR Noah Brown (knee): limited
DT Maliek Collins (hip): limited
WR Nico Collins (calf): limited
TE Brevin Jordan (illness): limited
G Shaq Mason (calf): limited
WR John Metchie III (illness): limited
LB Denzel Perryman (Achilles): limited
S Jimmie Ward (concussion): limited
DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle): DNP
LB Blake Cashman (hamstring): DNP
QB C.J. Stroud (concussion): DNP
LIONS
LB Derrick Barnes (shoulder): limited
FB Jason Cabinda (knee): limited
S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral): limited
CB Jerry Jacobs (hamstring): DNP
TE Brock Wright (hip): DNP
VIKINGS
DE Jonathan Bullard (ankle): limited
DE Sheldon Day (ankle): limited
DE Danielle Hunter (illness): limited
RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): DNP
CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee): DNP
WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): DNP
T Brian O'Neill (ankle): DNP
NT Harrison Phillips (back): DNP
COMMANDERS
DT John Ridgeway (foot): limited
DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring): limited
C Tyler Larsen (knee): DNP
T Charles Leno Jr. (calf): DNP
DE Joshua Pryor (illness): DNP
RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring): DNP
RB Jonathan Williams (concussion): DNP
JETS
RB Israel Abanikanda (ankle): limited
DB Jordan Whitehead (knee): limited
DL John-Franklin Myers (hip): DNP
QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): DNP
QB Zach Wilson (concussion): OUT
SEAHAWKS
CB Tre Brown (heel/knee): limited
DE Leonard Williams (ankle): limited
T Abraham Lucas (knee): limited
WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): DNP
RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder): DNP
S Jamal Adams (knee): DNP
CB Devon Witherspoon (hip): DNP
LB Frank Clark (illness): DNP
TITANS
WR Kyle Phillips (hamstring): limited
OLB Arden Key (back): limited
G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): limited
C Aaron Brewer (ankle): DNP
WR Treylon Burks (illness): DNP
LB Jack Gibbens (back): DNP
LB Luke Gifford (hamstring): DNP
S Amani Hooker (knee): DNP
QB Will Levis (ankle): DNP
DL TK McClendon (shoulder): DNP
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip): DNP
DT Jeffery Simmons (knee): DNP
S K'Von Wallace (quad): DNP
TE Trevon Wesco (shin): DNP
JAGUARS
CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): limited
CB Tyson Campbell (quad): limited
S Andre Cisco (groin): limited
OL Ezra Cleveland (knee): limited
OL Walker Little (hamstring): limited
TE Brenton Strange (foot): limited
WR Zay Jones (knee/hamstring): DNP
QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle/concussion): DNP
BUCCANEERS
DL Will Gholston (knee/ankle): limited
WR Chris Godwin (knee): DNP
CARDINALS
S Andre Chachere (shoulder): limited
CB Antonio Hamilton (calf): limited
CB Bobby Price (quad): limited
DL Kevin Strong (knee): limited
QR Marquise Brown (heel): DNP
LB Victor Dimukeje (foot): DNP
WR Greg Dortch (shoulder): DNP
CB Garrett Williams (knee): DNP
BEARS
RB Travis Homer (hamstring): limited
DB Jaylon Jones (calf): limited
TE Cole Kmet (quad): limited
OL Teven Jenkins (concussion): DNP
LB Noah Sewell (knee): DNP
WR Equanimeous St. Brown (spectoral): DNP
COWBOYS
RB Rico Dowdle (ankle): limited
S Malik Hooker (ankle): limited
DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle): DNP
G Zack Martin (thigh): DNP
T Tyron Smith (back): DNP
DOLPHINS
RB De'Von Achane (toe): limited
T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle): limited
OL Liam Eichenberg (calf): limited
WR Tyreek Hill (ankle): limited
S Jevon Holland (knees): limited
CB Xavien Howard (hip): limited
CB Kader Kohou (hip): limited
DE Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring): limited
CB Cam Smith (hamstring): limited
TE Durham Smythe (hamstring): limited
LB Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique/nose): limited
OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): DNP
OL Austin Jackson (oblique): DNP
PATRIOTS
DL Christian Barnmore (shoulder): limited
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee): limited
OT Trent Brown (ankle/hand): limited
CB Jonathan Jones (knee): limited
SpT Matthew Slater (hamstring): limited
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle): limited
LB Jahlani Tavai (ankle): limited
S Cody Davis (illness): DNP
OT Conor McDermott (concussion): DNP
S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): DNP
RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle): DNP
LB Anfernee Jennings (illness): DNP
BRONCOS
OLB Nik Bonitto (knee): DNP
TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): DNP
RAIDERS
T Justin Herron (knee): limited
C Andre James (ankle): limited
T Kolton Miller (shoulder): limited
LB Robert Spillane (illness): limited
DE Maxx Crosby (knee): DNP
RB Josh Jacobs (quad): DNP
TE Michael Mayer (toe): DNP
G Dylan Parham (illness): DNP
WR DJ Turner (shoulder): DNP
CHIEFS
WR Mecole Hardman (thumb): limited
T Donovan Smith (neck): limited
LB Nick Bolton (wrist/abdomen): DNP
LB Cam Jones (illness): DNP
RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): DNP
WR Kadarius Toney (hip): DNP
GIANTS
RB Matt Breida (hamstring): limited
LB Carter Coughlin (neck): limited
P Jamie Gillan (left groin): limited
DL A'Shawn Robinson (back): limited
TE Lawrence Cager (groin): DNP
DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): DNP
S Xavier McKinney (illness): DNP
OL Evan Neal (ankle): DNP
DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee): DNP
EAGLES
LB Zach Cunningham (knee): DNP
LB Landon Dickerson (thumb): DNP
LB Nicholas Morrow (abdomen): DNP
CB Darius Slay (knee): DNP
WR DeVonta Smith (knee): DNP
RAVENS
WR Zay Flowers (foot): limited
CB Arthur Maulet (knee): limited
T Ronnie Stanley (concussion): limited
S Marcus Williams (groin): limited
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion): DNP
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (illness): DNP
49ERS
DE Clelin Ferrell (ankle): limited
DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee): DNP
LB Oren Burks (knee): DNP
TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): DNP
DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring): DNP
WR Jauan Jennings (concussion): DNP
RB Elijah Mitchell (knee):