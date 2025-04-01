NFL rule changes: New overtime format, expanded replay assist coming to league in 2025

The NFL is altering its overtime format ... again. The league approved two rule changes Tuesday at is annual meeting. Overtime is being overhauled in the regular season and replay assist will expand to include some new plays, per multiple reports.

While the league is changing its overtime rules, they should look familiar. In 2025, both teams will receive a possession in overtime during regular season games. It's the same overtime format the NFL used in the postseason in 2024.

The NFL’s owners have passed a rule change that will allow both teams to possess the ball in overtime during the regular season, per source.



The overtime period will remain just 10 minutes. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 1, 2025

The initial rule proposal pushed for regular-season overtime to be 15 minutes, but was amended down to 10 minutes.

NFL expands use of replay assist

The second rule change for the 2025 season involves which penalties can be subject to replay review. Under the new policy, "hits on a defenseless player, grabbing the facemask, performing a horse-collar tackle, tripping, and running into or roughing the kicker" can be reviewed, according to Pro Football Talk.

That proposal comes with a catch, however. Those penalties can only be reviewed if officials throw a flag on the play. If a coach believes the flag was not warranted, they can challenge and potentially have the penalty overturned. In cases where no flag is thrown by an official on a play, coaches will not be eligible to challenge. If an official misses a penalty, a coach can't use replay to change the situation.

