NFL suspends Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman three games for repeated violations of health and safety rules

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman was suspended for three games due to "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players," the NFL announced Tuesday.

Perryman, who was fined $66,666 for unnecessary roughness in Week 2, drew an unnecessary roughness foul in Week 10 after a healmet-to-helmet hit on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

His hit on Ja'Marr Chase in Sunday's game drew the ire of the league office. "You had unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided," the NFL wrote in the suspension letter. Here's the play that drew unnecessary roughness flags pic.twitter.com/qXWXLpemL8 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 14, 2023

The Texans went on to win the contest 30-27.

The hit on Chase was cited in the league's release on the suspension. NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan called out that specific play as a reason for the punishment.

"With 4:07 remaining in the fourth quarter, you were involved in a play that the league considers a serious violation of the playing rules. You lowered your head and delivered a forcible blow to the shoulder and then the head/neck area of the receiver. You had unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided."

It was the sixth time in his career Perryman has received "personal fouls of this type," per the release. Repeat offenders of the league's health and safety policy are subject to greater punishment from the NFL.

Perryman is able to appeal his suspension. If he appeals, his case will be heard by representatives jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA.

If Perryman serves his suspension immediately, he would miss the team's next three contests and be eligible to return ahead of the team's Week 14 game against the New York Jets.