NFL training camp notepad: Commanders' Jayden Daniels has chance for big season

Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson is out on the road covering training camps. Today's stop: the Washington Commanders.

About the QB

After the Commanders had joint practices with the New York Jets, a high-ranking Jets staffer remarked about Jayden Daniels: “[Number] 5 is a baller. They got a good one. I don’t know if they will be able to protect him, but he’s got a chance to be a hell of a player.” It was an entirely unprompted statement.

Rookie to watch

The Commanders could end up having the best overall haul from the top 100 picks in the 2024 draft. It’s a loaded class up top. A guy who was absolutely churning when I watched them: third-round WR Luke McCaffrey. He was everywhere. I hate to compare him to his dad, Ed, but he looks like one of those guys who just goes out and produces.

Keeping my eye on

I’m curious to see the tight end snaps by late October. Second-round pick Ben Sinnott has shown flashes (see New York Jets game) of what has the front office excited about his ceiling. But Zach Ertz has showcased some high-end receiving juice in practice. Sinnott is the future, but Ertz could still be an important piece for Jayden Daniels in 2024.

Fantasy thought

I think a healthy Jayden Daniels can have a (passing + rushing) 4,000-yard, 30-plus touchdown season. He looks every bit capable of that kind of production and has the surrounding skill position talent. The question is whether the offensive line can protect him adequately and if Daniels can also keep himself from taking too many risks.

What I saw that was interesting

After Jayden Daniels defied the game plan and checked out of a screen pass to a successful “go” route against the New York Jets, the coaching staff and front office was genuinely a bit upset. The Commanders braintrust just wants Daniels to know when the play calls are protecting him. A good regular season risk can be a bad preseason dice roll.

Wild card

Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has a lot on his plate, scheming in a fashion that takes advantage of Jayden Daniels’ versatility, but also trying to figure out how to protect him. Kingsbury may have to coach to overcome the offensive line liabilities and accept that Daniels will have to move to protect himself. And that’s a little scary.