NFL Week 3 Thursday Night Football live tracker: 49ers look to stay perfect vs. Giants

Two games into the 2023 regular season, the San Francisco 49ers once again look like a Super Bowl contender in the NFC. The team has scored 60 points in two games, one of the highest figures in the league, and allowed just 30 points, one of the lowest totals so far.

Every week, the team is seemingly carried by a different offensive player. In Week 1, Brandon Aiyuk broke out for two touchdowns. After Aiyuk got hurt in Week 2, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey ripped up the Los Angeles Rams in the running game.

Week 3 could provide every member on the 49ers with an opportunity to post a big game. The Giants struggled in Week 1, getting blown out 40-0. The team bounced back and won in Week 2, but had to overcome a 20-point deficit to get it done.

Will the 49ers continue their dominance in Week 3? Or will last week's comeback win get the Giants back on track?

