🚨 Headlines

⛳️ TGL expansion: Detroit was awarded TGL's first-ever expansion team, with the Motor City Golf Club set to join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's league in 2027.

🏀 All-Rookie team: Spurs ROY Stephon Castle headlined the NBA's All-Rookie first team, joined by Zaccharie Risacher (Hawks), Alex Sarr (Wizards), Jaylen Wells (Grizzlies) and Zach Edey (Grizzlies).

🏀 Clark makes history: Caitlin Clark (27-11) had her 10th career game with 20 points and 10 assists, matching Courtney Vandersloot for the most in WNBA history. Vandersloot has played 430 games; Clark has played 42.

⚾️ Friend charged in PNC Park fall: A 21-year-old friend of the 20-year-old man who fell from the outfield stands in Pittsburgh last month has been charged with providing him alcohol at the game.

♟️ Carlsen vs. The World: Magnus Carlsen, the world's top-ranked chess player, faced 143,000 people in an online game that began in early April. 46 days later, it ended in a draw.

🏒 The NHL's Sun Belt boom

The NHL's Final Four includes three teams from the Sun Belt, which despite the name has thrived in the cold-weather sport for over a decade now.

By the numbers: Four of the last five Stanley Cup champions hail from the Sun Belt, with the Lightning (2x) joined by the Panthers and Golden Knights. And this year, the Panthers, Hurricanes and Stars have a chance to make it five of the last six.

This is the third straight year, and 10th in the last 11, that at least two Sun Belt teams made the conference finals. The high-water mark came in 2023, when all four semifinalists were southern teams.

Add it all up, and you've got 57% of conference finalists since 2015 (25 of 44) coming from a group that comprises less than one-third of the league.

Growing the game: The NHL added its first Sun Belt teams in 1967 when the Original Six era ended. But the league didn't really start venturing south until 1991, kickstarting a period of robust expansion that includes nine teams (*) currently playing in the Sun Belt.

1967: Los Angeles Kings* and California Seals (folded in 1978)

1972: Atlanta Flames (moved to Calgary in 1980)

1991: San Jose Sharks*

1992: Tampa Bay Lightning*

1993: Florida Panthers,* Anaheim Ducks* and Dallas Stars* (moved from Minnesota)

1996: Phoenix Coyotes (moved from Winnipeg, now in Utah)

1997: Carolina Hurricanes* (moved from Hartford)

1998: Nashville Predators*

1999: Atlanta Thrashers (moved to Winnipeg in 2011)

2017: Vegas Golden Knights*

The rise of the South: The success of Sun Belt hockey has coincided with a Stanley Cup drought in the birthplace of the sport. Aside from the Kings, Sharks and Lightning, none of the current Sun Belt teams existed in their current form the last time Canada won the Cup (June 1993).

🏆 Playoffs: Thunder, Panthers take Game 1

Oklahoma City — The Thunder cruised past the Timberwolves, 114-88, in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals behind 31 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Historic start: OKC has a +176 point differential through seven home playoff games. That's the highest over any seven-game home span in NBA postseason history.

Raleigh, N.C. — Traveling directly from Toronto after their Game 7 win on Sunday, the Panthers looked plenty fresh as they skated to an impressive 5-2 victory over the Hurricanes.

The drought continues: Carolina has now lost 13 straight games in the Eastern Conference Finals. Their last win came in 2006 when star Sebastian Aho was eight years old.

🏈 Tush push faces ban (again)

Here we go again. For the second time in two months, the tush push is in danger.

The Eagles' signature QB sneak play survived debate over its future during April league meetings. But club and league officials did not feel comfortable enough with the play's future to protect it for the long haul.

Rather than vote down the ban, officials tabled a vote until this week's league meetings in Minneapolis. Expect that vote to take place today.

The Packers amended their proposed ban on Monday to include the elimination of pushing, pulling or lifting of a ball carrier to his feet, and any assistance of a runner "except by individually blocking opponents for him."

The proposal needs 24 of 32 votes to pass and would functionally eliminate the tush push in a broader scope.

By the numbers: The tush push accounted for just 0.28% of plays last season. It's mostly used by the Eagles and Bills, who ran the play more times over the past three years than the other 30 teams combined.

⚽️ Five teams for three spots

Manchester City's 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Tuesday brought them one step closer to qualifying for the Champions League — a crowded race that will be decided during Sunday's Premier League finale.

Five teams, three spots: Liverpool* (83 points) and Arsenal (71) have already clinched, but five teams separated by just three points are still in contention for the final three spots.

Manchester City (68): The 2023 Champions League winners are in the driver's seat. They visit Fulham on Sunday, whom they've beaten in 17 straight games.

Newcastle United (66): The Magpies host Everton with a chance to reach the Champions League for the second straight year, something they haven't done in two decades.

Chelsea (66): The Blues visit fellow contender Nottingham Forest in the biggest game of the weekend.

Aston Villa (66): The Lions visit Old Trafford, where Manchester United will try to play spoiler in Villa's attempt to reach the Champions League for the first time since 1983.

Nottingham Forest (65): Forest's drought is even longer than Aston Villa's, seeking their first appearance since 1981.

What's at stake: The Champions League is the pinnacle of European soccer, and qualifying is a prestigious honor clubs don't take lightly. It's also a highly lucrative endeavor, with this year's tournament featuring a $3.4 billion prize pool that includes roughly $20 million just for showing up and millions more in broadcast rights and gate revenue.

*A chance for history: Liverpool's Mo Salah has 46 goal contributions this season (28 goals, 18 assists), one shy of matching the Premier League record jointly held by Alan Shearer (1994-95) and Andrew Cole (1993-94). And while they had 42 games, Salah has just 38.

📺 Watchlist: Wednesday, May 21

🏀 Pacers at Knicks (8pm ET, TNT) | East Finals, Game 1

The Knicks' previous three trips to the conference finals came against their bitter rival Pacers (1994, 1999, 2000). This is also a rematch of last year's East semifinals (Pacers in 7), and literally the culmination of a WWE storyline. Get all the popcorn ready.

🏒 Oilers at Stars (8pm, ESPN) | West Finals, Game 1

Speaking of rematches, Edmonton and Dallas also met in this round last year, with the Oilers eliminating the Stars in six games. Can red-hot Mikko Rantanen (NHL-leading 19 points this postseason) help them flip the script?

⚽️ Manchester United vs. Tottenham (3pm, CBSSN) | Europa League Final

Two teams who vastly underwhelmed in the Premier League (16th and 17th place with a game left) still have something big to play for, with today's winner qualifying for the Champions League.

Plus:

⚾️ MLB: Rangers at Yankees (7:05pm, Prime) … Jacob deGrom (4-1, 2.29 ERA) takes the bump for Texas.

🏀 WNBA:Three games(8-10pm, League Pass) … Final day of free WNBA League Pass preview.

⚽️ U.S. Open Cup: Philadelphia Union vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds (7:30pm, Paramount+) … Pittsburgh is the only non-MLS team that made it to the Round of 16.

🏀 NBA trivia

The 2025 Western Conference Finals are the first since 1996 not to feature a team from Texas or California.

Question: Which two teams played in 1996?

Hint: One has since relocated.

Answer at the bottom.

🏀 NBA mock draft 2.0

Which players are on the rise after the combine? The latest projections for every pick.

Trivia answer: SuperSonics over Jazz in seven games

