Now that Olympics are over, here's what you missed in the NFL

The 2024 Paris Olympics are officially over, which means that it's time to turn our heads toward the NFL season. There was a ton going on over the past two weeks as the Olympics captured the attention of the world, so if you weren't quite tuned in on what was happening in the NFL over the past few weeks, here's a quick recap.

Cowboys still 0-for-3 with big three contract situations

Not a single one of the Cowboys' "big three" contract situations has been resolved. It sounds wild, everyone agrees, but not one of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb nor Micah Parsons has struck a new deal with the Cowboys. Jerry Jones has even gone as far to say that there's no urgency to get Lamb's contract done right now. Interesting. There's still a few weeks before the regular season kicks off, so maybe the Cowboys can resolve just one of these situations before the season. Lamb hasn't been in camp yet, so that's probably priority No. 1.

As the Brandon Aiyuk turns

On the same front! There has been no meaningful update on the Brandon Aiyuk saga — and quite honestly, watching fencing at 3 a.m. ET was probably a better use of time and mental energy. Over the past three weeks, Aiyuk has gone from requesting a trade, being interested in going to the Steelers, turning down a monstrous contract from the Patriots, spurning the Browns and now — is in contract talks again with the 49ers on a long-term deal. As of now, it seems like Aiyuk will remain a 49er, but at this point there just needs to be a conclusion.

Nick Sirianni, back on the hot seat in Philadelphia?

There hasn't been a game played yet and the Eagles are already dealing with unnecessary drama. ESPN reported that there has been some distance over the past season between head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts. Apparently Hurts wasn't happy with the direction of the offense last year and is now working much closer with Kellen Moore, the new offensive coordinator in Philly. It's a bit strange that this report came out right before the season, but once again, Sirianni finds himself on the hot seat.

Jets have a mess on their hands with Haason Reddick

The Haason Reddick drama has reached a new level, where he's trying to now get traded from the Jets after being acquired by them in April. He hasn't shown up to anything (OTAs, training camp, etc.) while trying to get a new contract, and has racked up millions of dollars in no-show fines. This will probably be the last time in NFL history a team makes a trade for an expiring contract without getting a deal done. For what it's worth, the Jets have already said they have no intention of trading him. This is a mess.

2024 QB class off to hot start

The rookie quarterbacks are getting their respective fanbases excited about the future. Caleb Williams looked like the next big thing, Jayden Daniels showed off some playmaking, Michael Penix Jr. flashed his big-time arm talent and Bo Nix was efficient. Drake Maye didn't play much, but he will play more moving forward as the Patriots decide how early to put him in the starting lineup. Of course, there's the caveat that not all six of these guys will be good in the NFL, but for now, every fanbase feels like they got it right after just one preseason game.

New kickoff rules are here

The new kickoff rules, adapted from recent pro football spring leagues have made their preseason debut. Some teams have slipped up. Rams head coach Sean McVay thinks kickoffs now look "weird." Time will tell if people like it, but it sure is different than what's been going on.

Raiders tug on Superman's cape

The Raiders trolled Patrick Mahomes with a Kermit doll after he got two wide receiver upgrades. That happened on the first day of Olympics and the fire that eventually hits the Raiders defense will be used to light the next torch.

Biggest free agent left on the market?

For those keeping scoring at home: Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons still does not have a home, but he will soon.