Numbers drawn for $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The numbers were drawn Wednesday night for an estimated $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot that ranks as the 9th largest in U.S. lottery history.

The numbers selected were: 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and the Powerball 15.

The jackpot has been growing for more than three months, reflecting the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million of winning the top prize. Since the last player won the jackpot Jan. 1, there have been 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers and hitting it rich.

Lottery officials note that thousands of people have won smaller prizes, which range from $2 to $2 million.

The $1.09 billion prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 annual payments. Winners almost always prefer the cash option, which for Wednesday's drawing would be an estimated $527.3 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

