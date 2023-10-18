Olivia Moultrie, a trailblazing teen, earns first USWNT call-up

Olivia Moultrie, the Portland Thorns midfielder who turned pro at 13 and later sued the National Women's Soccer League to accelerate her career, has earned her first U.S. women's national team call-up.

Moultrie, now 18, was one of 27 players named to the USWNT's latest roster for October friendlies against Colombia.

The rest of the roster, announced Wednesday, is largely inconsequential; it was picked by an interim coach, while U.S. Soccer's search for a new head coach remains ongoing. But it represents a landmark moment for Moultrie, a rising star and disruptor who changed the course of the NWSL.

When she went pro in 2019, signing with Nike and joining the Thorns, NWSL rules prevented players under age 18 from signing professional contracts and competing in the league. FIFA rules also prevented her from signing with an overseas club before her 18th birthday.

So, in 2021, with her and her family's grand plans of global superstardom on hold, Moultrie filed an antitrust suit against the NWSL. Weeks later, a district court judge ordered the league to lift its age limit, which paved a path for Moultrie and others. She debuted for the Thorns later that year at age 15. Before long, others — such as Jaedyn Shaw, also 18 and also on the USWNT's October roster — followed in her trailblazing footsteps.

Since then, Moultrie's progress has been remarkably steady by soccer's teenage standards. She broke into a loaded Thorns lineup occasionally in 2022, and more regularly this season. As she's matured, her on-ball skill in midfield has been increasingly apparent.

She remains far from the level of a USWNT starter, and might not play in either match against Colombia. But as the national team transitions toward the 2027 World Cup — when Moultrie will be 21 — she will surely get opportunities to grow into a role. This October training camp, ahead of the two friendlies — next Thursday, Oct. 26 in Utah (9 p.m. ET, TBS/Universo) and Sunday, Oct. 29 in San Diego (5:30 p.m. ET, TNT/Telemundo) — is just the start.

USWNT roster for October friendlies

Below is the full U.S. roster, once again featuring all 2023 World Cup holdovers — minus the retiring Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe — if healthy. (Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis and Kelley O'Hara are the three veteran absentees, while Catarina Macario, Mal Swanson and Sam Mewis remain out with long-term injuries.)

Goalkeepers (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (9): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign), M.A. Vignola (Angel City)

Midfielders (6): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards (9): Mia Fishel (Chelsea), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Midge Purce (Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City), Lynn Williams (Gotham FC)