One thing each contender needs to clean up for an NBA Finals run | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Kevin O'Connor is joined by Danny Parkins of FS1's "Breakfast Ball" to do a little Spring Cleaning ahead of the NBA Playoffs. Today is 4/09, so Danny and KOC decide to address and tidy up the biggest MESS on each title contender. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Milwaukee Bucks are discussed in the East, while in the West KOC and Danny "clean up" the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves. Plus - the guys offer further analysis, fallout and reasoning from the surprise firing of Nuggets HC Michael Malone.

(0:28) Danny Parkins joins the show

(1:10) Nuggets fire Malone & Booth

(12:21) Luka returns to Dallas Wednesday night

(15:38) Title contenders ‘spring cleaning’

(16:04) What Cavs need to clean up

(20:51) What Celtics need to clean up

(26:20) What Thunder need to clean up

(30:43) NBA needs to clean up officiating

(33:04) What Rockets need to clean up

(37:16) What Timberwolves need to clean up

(39:44) What Lakers need to clean up

(43:40) What Warriors need to clean up

(47:49) What Knicks need to clean up

(50:17) What Bucks need to clean up

