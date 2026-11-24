SAN FRANCISCO — High king tides flooded some low-lying communities in California on Tuesday as Thanksgiving travel ramped up, with forecasters saying the tides could bring flooding to both coasts and break decades-old records in Northern California later in the week.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, tides could peak Wednesday at 2.8 feet (0.9 meters) above normal, said Dial Hoang, a National Weather Service forecaster.

The Bay Area’s highest recorded tide reached 2.9 feet (0.9 meters) above normal in San Francisco on Jan. 27, 1983, he said. San Francisco's famed Embarcadero waterfront, which flooded during heavy rain last week, was again at risk. Workers on Tuesday fanned around the city to clear storm drains of debris and erect a barrier along the Embarcadero to prevent water flowing onto roads and sidewalks.

Chuck Boiler was among several people watching the tides along the waterfront roadway.

“If there had been a rainstorm with wind today, which we're lucky isn't lining up with king tide, then it would be even worse,” Boiler said.

Heavy rain was set to start in the evening. The weather service issued a high surf warning in the Bay Area for Wednesday, when breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet (6 to 9 meters) could overpower swimmers and sweep people into the ocean.

Some coastal communities in Marin County, north of San Francisco, flooded Tuesday morning. And in Corte Madera, several homes along the San Francisco Bay had flooded by the afternoon.

Randy Tugaw has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years and placed sandbags around his property on Tuesday.

“We're hoping for the best,” Tugaw told KGO-TV. “Each day is going to bring a new level of concern.”

King tides, the highest tides of the year, occur when the gravitational pull of the moon and sun aligns to raise water levels. Their effects this year are being amplified by the ongoing super El Niño, which has warmed the ocean, leading to an increased volume of seawater.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, who urged people over the weekend to consider avoiding holiday travel because of an "extremely serious" situation, later said the forecast had improved somewhat.

Evacuations underway along California's northern coast

In Humboldt County near the Oregon border, the sheriff’s office ordered evacuations in a small coastal community where some buildings flooded on Monday, saying people needed to leave by Tuesday morning.

“It’s a nightmare for me,” said Avishai Leibson, owner of Falafelove, a restaurant in King Salmon. “We’re barricading inside the building with sandbags. We’re pumping the water out.”

They were expecting the water to rise about 6 inches (15 centimeters) by mid-morning ahead of a tide that was expected to keep rising until about noon.

“All of my appliances are a foot off the ground, using all the cinder blocks I have,” he said. “We’re turning into a lake. We might need to change the name to Falafelove Island.”

Coastal flooding also possible in the Pacific Northwest

National Weather Service offices in Portland and Seattle warned of coastal flooding through Friday. The most significant flooding could occur Tuesday through Thanksgiving Day as several weather systems bring strong winds and rising surf coinciding with high tides.

Waves can sweep people off rocks or knock them off their feet and pull them into the ocean, the agency warned.

Washington State Ferries has canceled several sailings because of high tides. About 300,000 people are expected to use the ferry system over the holiday weekend, and extreme tides could disrupt their trips.

Heavy snow in the mountains could slow holiday travel over passes, especially along Interstate 90 east of Seattle.

Puget Sound Energy in Western Washington said they were also worried about winds with gusts of 25 to 40 miles (40 to 64 kilometers) per hour forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Crews have been busy trimming trees and will be on standby should wind gusts send branches into power lines, said Andrew Padula, a PSE spokesperson.

Trees or vegetation is suspected to be the cause of an outage in North Bend, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Seattle, on Tuesday that left more than 5,400 customers without power.

More flooding forecast for Florida

In South Florida, king tides are expected to cause coastal flooding from Palm Beach to Miami. Water levels could remain elevated for several hours before and after high tide Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

A storm arriving Tuesday night could increase the risk of flooding if it moves over land, the National Weather Service said.

Many South Florida communities were just beginning to dry out after slow-moving storms dumped more than 17 inches (43 centimeters) of rain less than a week earlier.

The St. Johns River has been above flood stage near Cocoa since Nov. 2. Last week, it broke a record set in 1953. The river is forecast to remain at least 2 feet (0.6 meters) above flood stage, according to the weather service.

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Associated Press writers Martha Bellisle in Seattle and John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia, contributed.

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