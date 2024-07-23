Paris Olympics 2024: Canadian Olympic Committee apologizes after soccer staff member accused of using drone to spy on New Zealand practice

The Canadian Olympic Committee has released a statement apologizing for the actions of a "non-accredited" staff member of the women's soccer support team for allegedly operating a drone to record a New Zealand training session.

"The Canadian Olympic Committee was made aware that a non-accredited member of the Canada Soccer support team was detained by French authorities in Saint-Étienne following a complaint by New Zealand Football on July 22nd. The staff member is believed to have been using a drone to record the New Zealand women's football team during practice.

"The Canadian Olympic Committee stands for fair-play and we are shocked and disappointed. We offer our heartfelt apologies to New Zealand Football, to all the players affected, and to the New Zealand Olympic Committee. We are reviewing next steps with the IOC, Paris 2024, Canada Soccer, and FIFA. We will provide an update later today (July 24th)."

Members of the New Zealand women's soccer team staff reported seeing the drone to local police, which led to the operator being detained. The incident was then reported to the International Olympic Committee's integrity unit.

"The NZOC and New Zealand Football are committed to upholding the integrity and fairness of the Olympic Games and are deeply shocked and disappointed by this incident, which occurred just three days before the sides are due to face each other in their opening game of Paris 2024," read a statement from the New Zealand Olympic Committee.

"At this time the NZOC's main priority is to support the New Zealand women's football athletes and wider team as they start their campaign."

The Canadian women's soccer team begins its gold medal defense on Thursday when they face New Zealand in Saint-Étienne.