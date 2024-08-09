Paris Olympics: Team USA's Anna Hall doesn't medal in heptathlon; Belgium takes gold, bronze

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

Team USA's Anna Hall finished in fifth place in the women's heptathlon after running a 2:04.39 in the final event, the 800M. Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam and Noor Vidts took gold and bronze, respectively. Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson won silver.

The heptathlon is a grueling two-day, seven-event test of a range of skills. Here’s how Hall performed in her events prior to the 800M:

100m hurdles: 13.36 seconds, placing seventh overall in the discipline.

High jump: 1.89 meters, placing third overall.

Shot put: 14.11 meters, placing eighth overall.

200m run: 23.89 seconds, placing eighth overall.

Long jump: 5.93 meters, placing 13th overall.

Javelin throw: 45.99 meters, a personal best, placing ninth overall.

Her compiled points after seven events put Hall in fifth overall position heading into the 800-meter finale.

Even making the Olympics was a significant win for Hall, who suffered a broken foot at the 2021 Olympic trials, and then underwent knee surgery earlier this year. But she rebounded from that adversity to win the heptathlon at the 2024 Olympic trials in June, punching her ticket to Paris.

No American woman had won an Olympic gold in heptathlon since Jackie Joyner-Kersee, who achieved the feat in 1988 and 1992, to go with a silver she earned in 1984. Joyner-Kersee has been a mentor and confidant for Hall throughout her career.