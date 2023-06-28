Patriots WR DeVante Parker reportedly agrees to 3-year deal worth up to $33M

The New England Patriots liked what they saw from DeVante Parker last season.

The wide receiver has agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $33 million with $14 million in guarantees, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Patriots & WR DeVante Parker reached an agreement on a 3-year new contract worth up to $33M. The deal, done by Parker's long-time agent and owner of Management One Jimmy Gould, also includes $14M in guarantees and per-game roster bonuses. Parker finds a home in NE.

