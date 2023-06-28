National

Patriots WR DeVante Parker reportedly agrees to 3-year deal worth up to $33M

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
The New England Patriots liked what they saw from DeVante Parker last season.

The wide receiver has agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $33 million with $14 million in guarantees, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

