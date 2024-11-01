Pelicans' Herbert Jones, CJ McCollum to miss at least 2 weeks with injuries

The first week of the 2024-25 NBA season has been extremely harsh to the New Orleans Pelicans with injuries.

Having already lost Trey Murphy III to a strained right hamstring during the preseason and Dejounte Murray with a fractured left hand in the Pelicans' season opener, New Orleans now faces an extended period of time without two more of its best players.

The team announced on Friday that forward Herbert Jones suffered a right shoulder strain and tear in his rotator cuff and will be sidelined for two to four weeks, depending on how he responds to treatment and rehab. Additionally, guard CJ McCollum sustained a right adductor strain that is expected to keep him out for two to three weeks.

Jones had averaged 6.8 points in four games this season. He's averaged 10.1 points per game during his four NBA seasons. In his first four games, McCollum averaged 18.8 points. The 12-year veteran has scored 19.1 points per game during his career.

Add Murphy's 14.8 points per game average from last season and Murray's career averages of 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists, and that's significant production the Pelicans will be missing from their lineup through November.

New Orleans is hopeful Murphy will return in approximately a week. Just before the NBA's rookie extension deadline, he signed a four-year, $112 million contract. Murray could miss another three to five weeks with his injury.

As could be expected, all four players are listed on the Pelicans' injury report for Friday's matchup with the Indiana Pacers. Additionally, guard Jordan Hawkins, and centers Yves Missi and Daniel Theis are listed as questionable. All three of those players appeared in Wednesday's 104–89 loss to the Golden State Warriors.