National

Pelicans reportedly fire head of basketball operations David Griffin after another disappointing season

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly fired head of basketball operations David Griffin on Monday, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Griffin was hired by the franchise ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season. He led the team to a 209-263 record over six seasons prior to his firing.

This story will be updated.

0

Most Read