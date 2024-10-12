Penn State's Tyler Warren snaps the ball and catches a TD pass on the same play vs. USC

Tyler Warren snapped the football and caught a TD pass against USC. On the same play.

The Penn State tight end made a great TD catch in the third quarter of the No. 4 Nittany Lions’ game against the Trojans after he moved to the end of the line to play center on a trick play.

Warren moved up from the backfield to snap the ball as the entire offensive line shifted to the right. There’s no rule mandating that the player snapping the ball has to be in the middle of the offensive line, and Warren is eligible as a receiver. And he got downfield as Penn State ran a double pass before making a spectacular grab in traffic.

DOUBLE PASS AND WHAT A CATCH! pic.twitter.com/DSOQOIa14t — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 12, 2024

Warren has been all over the field for the Nittany Lions. Literally. Just look at where he had lined up midway through the third quarter.

It's been a very busy day for @PennStateFball's Tyler Warren pic.twitter.com/ZEGGgCKNF5 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 12, 2024

After his TD grab, Warren helped set up Penn State’s game-tying score too. He got wide-open on a 34-yard completion from Drew Allar to the USC 19 yard-line. Three plays later, Kaytron Allen tied the game at 20-20 after USC had built a 20-6 halftime lead.