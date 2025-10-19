Philadelphia police find human remains in search for missing woman

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police found human remains Saturday in their search for a 23-year-old woman who disappeared from her nursing home job about two weeks ago.

Police held a news conference Saturday to give an update on the disappearance of Kada Scott and released a statement saying investigators “recovered human remains believed to be" hers. But John Stanford, deputy commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department, stopped short of confirming the remains found in a wooded area behind an abandoned school were Scott's.

An anonymous tip led police to the area they'd previously searched, according to Stanford. He said the remains, believed to be the body of a woman, were found in a shallow grave. He added that it appeared the person had been dead for several days.

“We are not going to confirm, at this point, that it is Kada Scott because that has to be done by the medical examiner’s office,” he said. “There’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Stanford said investigators were in touch with Scott's family on the developments but he declined to answer specific questions, citing an active investigation.

Police spokeswoman Tanya Little said Sunday that the department did not have any updates. A message left Sunday for the medical examiner’s office wasn’t immediately returned.

The case has prompted questions about the justice system.

Twenty-one-year-old Keon King has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, stalking and other charges in the disappearance of Scott. He had been allowed to go free after being charged in a similar case earlier this year.

In the Scott case, King’s bail has been set at $2.5 million. He remains in custody and has a preliminary hearing next month. His defense attorney did not return a message seeking comment.

