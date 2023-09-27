Phillies clinch wild-card berth with walk-off win over Pirates

The Philadelphia Phillies are playoff bound.

The Phillies entered Tuesday a win away from clinching a wild-card spot. They got one in dramatic fashion with a 3-2 extra-innings win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Johan Rojas knocked in Cristian Pache from second base with a walkoff single in the 10th inning to secure the win.

The late run came after the Phillies took and blew a 2-0 lead late in the game.

Center fielder Brandon Marsh broke a scoreless tie in the sixth with a solo home run in the sixth inning of off Pirates starter Mitch Keller. The shot to center field broke up a no-hitter by Keller.

Bryce Harper later scored Kyle Schwarber on a sacrifice fly that gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead. But the Pirates rallied to tie the game at 2-2 and send the game to extra innings before Rojas secured victory in the 10th.

The NL East title has been out of reach since the Atlanta Braves claimed it on Sept. 13. But the Phillies hae a chance to clinch the No. 4 seed and the top wild-card spot thanks to their 88-69 record. The postseason berth is a second straight for the Phillies after they made a surprise run to the World Series last year as a wild-card team. The lost to the Houston Astros, 4-2 in the World Series.

That playoff berth was the franchise's first since 2011, which capped a run of five straight trips to the postseason that included a World Series victory in 2008.