Phillies star Bryce Harper ejected, launches helmet into stands after charging at umpire Ángel Hernández

One lucky fan at Citizens Bank Park secured one incredible souvenir on Thursday night, all thanks to an irate Bryce Harper.

Harper, in the third inning of the Philadelphia Phillies’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, was called out after swinging on a ball that was way down in the dirt. Harper checked his swing and tried to stop — it looked like he did so successfully on replay — but third base umpire Ángel Hernández said otherwise.

Hernández called Harper out, which set the Phillies star off. Harper charged at Hernández and screamed at him all the way up the third base line, and multiple Phillies coaches had to pull him back even after he was thrown out of the game.

Harper finally let it go and walked back to the dugout, and received a huge standing ovation from the Philadelphia crowd as he did. That's when he launched his helmet up into the stands behind the dugout.

Bryce Harper was ejected from tonight's game, visibly frustrated, after a called third strike



(via @NBCSPhilly) pic.twitter.com/lx32ArPPAy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 28, 2023

While the replay made it seem like Harper stopped well short of a swing, Hernández thought he went. As that’s not reviewable, and Harper’s reaction was undoubtedly an ejectable offense, Harper’s night was over.

The game was tied 1-1 when Harper was ejected. Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber hit a solo home run in the first inning to put the Phillies up early, though Jared Triolo hit an RBI double in the third for Pittsburgh to tie things up.

The Phillies entered Thursday’s game on a seven game win streak, which included a four-game series sweep of the New York Mets and a pair of wins over the Pirates. Philadelphia has already clinched a playoff spot, though the Atlanta Braves have clinched the NL East. The Pirates have already been eliminated from contention, and will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight season.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.