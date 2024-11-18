Photos: Super Typhoon Man-yi devastates Philippines, 4th typhoon to hit country in 2 weeks

Super Typhoon Man-yi is the fourth typhoon to hit the Philippines in less than two weeks, resulting in at least eight deaths as landslides and storm surges were triggered by intense winds and rains.

The typhoon, locally known as Pepito, first made landfall on Saturday night on the coast of island province Catanduanes with winds up to 160 mph, which is the same as a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean. Typhoons and hurricanes are both types of tropical cyclones, the main difference is where the weather event occurs. The typhoon then made a second landfall early Sunday, ripping through the main island of Luzon, destroying houses and forcing more than a half million people to emergency shelters, as seen in the photos below.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was on a trip to the Philippines and met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila. Austin announced $1 million in humanitarian aid for typhoon victims and also authorized U.S. troops to help Filipino forces provide direct support.

"That will help surge aid to the Philippine people. And it's yet another reminder of the strength of our alliance," Austin said.

The typhoon was also the sixth storm in less than a month to hit the island nation, making recovery efforts more complicated. The Philippines is typically struck by multiple storms every year but not at this rapid pace.

See more of our photo features on Yahoo News >>>