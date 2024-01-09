Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain sending Tennessee Titans free sandwiches for helping Steelers make playoffs

The Tennessee Titans won't be playing playoff football this season, but they will be getting free sandwiches for helping out a fellow AFC team.

Pittsburgh-based Primanti Bros. will be sending sandwich kits to the Titans as a thank you for helping get the Steelers in the playoffs.

After the Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday they needed the Titans to top the Jacksonville Jaguars in order to return to the postseason after a year away. The Titans went along with the plan on Sunday, thanks to Derrick Henry's big day.

"We all need a little help from our friends," said Primanti's CEO, Adam Golomb, said in a statement. "And we've got a soft spot for Vrabel and his squad in Tennessee – unless we're meeting them on the field. But for today – the Titans were our friends."

The Steelers and Bills will meet on Sunday afternoon for the first time in the playoffs since 1995.