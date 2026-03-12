Suspect in Michigan synagogue attack is dead, AP source says

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. — The suspect in an attack on a synagogue in Michigan is dead, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The person confirmed the death but did not immediately provide additional details. The person could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The person said no one else was reported injured.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Security at a synagogue near Detroit engaged in gunfire with at least one person Thursday, a sheriff said.

WDIV-TV reports that a truck crashed into the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

Oakland County Sheriff Sheriff Mike Bouchard says no one is in custody yet. Smoke could be seen billowing from the synagogue's roof. Footage from the scene shows dozens of police vehicles surrounding the building.

FBI Director Kash Patel said agents are on scene of an “apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation” at the synagogue.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s office said authorities are clearing the building. About a dozen parents sprinted to get their children from an early childhood learning center inside the building after getting approval from police. West Bloomfield School District went on lockdown.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement saying she was tracking developments.

“This is heartbreaking,” the governor said. “Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace.”

Temple Israel calls itself the nation’s largest Reform synagogue, with 12,000 members. according to its website. It has an early childhood education center and offers educational programs for families and adults.

The website says the synagogue is “passionate about helping Jewish communities across the globe” and that its mission is to “create a community building through the lens of Reform Judaism.”

The Jewish Federation of Detroit advised all Jewish organizations in the area “to go into lockout protocol — nobody in or out of your building.”

___

Durkin Richer reported from Washington, D.C.

