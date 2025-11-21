Police say a man has been shot and killed after wielding a knife at St. Louis airport

ST. LOUIS — Officials say a man has been shot and killed after wielding a knife at St. Louis airport.

St. Louis County Police spokesperson Vera Clay said Friday that about 1 a.m. officers at St. Louis Lambert International Airport noticed a person in an area he should not have been in and who refused to leave.

She said when officers tried to get him to move, he showed them a knife. Officers used Tasers, but the man continued to advance toward them. Clay said an officer then fired his gun, fatally wounding the man. There were no other injuries.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.