Police swarm Georgia high school after it's placed on lockdown as students evacuated to stadium

WINDER, Ga. — (AP) — A Georgia high school was put on lockdown Wednesday and students gathered in its football stadium.

Helicopter video from WSB-TV showed dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles surrounding Apalachee High School in Barrow County, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the lockdown. Calls and messages to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office and the school were not immediately returned.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.