Predicting the top 10 defenses of 2024 | Football 301

On today's episode of Football 301, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald look ahead to the 2024 season and predict which teams will finish with the top 10 defenses in the NFL.

Can the New York Giants' defense be carried by its defensive line? Will the Baltimore Ravens' new faces in their secondary and linebacking core keep them at the top? Are the New England Patriots built perfectly for Jerod Mayo to hit the ground running in year 1? Is Mike Zimmer the right man to lead the Dallas Cowboys' aggressive secondary and athletic front 7? All of that and more is answered on today's show.

(1:51) Jacksonville Jaguars

(7:38) New York Giants

(11:33) Las Vegas Raiders

(15:25) Chicago Bears

(21:02) Dallas Cowboys

(26:18) San Francisco 49ers

(30:33) Baltimore Ravens

(36:48) Kansas City Chiefs

(40:12) New England Patriots

(44:01) New York Jets

(51:40) Cleveland Browns

