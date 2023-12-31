Pro Bowl Dolphins CB Xavien Howard carted off field vs. Ravens with foot injury

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard left Sunday's showdown against the Baltimore Ravens with a foot injury.

It's wasn't initially clear how he sustained the injury. He received medical attention on the sideline, then left the game on a cart without a shoe on his left foot in the first quarter.

Xavien Howard is being carted off in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/0BpdS9DMSI — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 31, 2023

The Dolphins initially listed Howard as questionable with a foot injury.

A two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, Howard is critical to Miami's defense. He's started 12 games this season with 12 passes defended, 45 tackles and an interception for a Dolphins defense that ranks third in the NFL.

His absence is a blow in a critical game with the AFC's No. 1 seed on the line. The Ravens would clinch the No. 1 seed with a win over Miami. The Dolphins would stay alive for the No. 1 seed and first-round playoff bye with a win.

Any extended absence would be a significant setback for the Dolphins with the postseason approaching. The 11-4 Dolphins have clinched a playoff berth for the second straight season.