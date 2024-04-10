Prosecutors drop rape case against ex-Kansas player Arterio Morris due to lack of evidence

Content warning: This story includes description of alleged domestic violence.

Kansas prosecutors dropped a felony rape case against former Jayhawks basketball player Arterio Morris due to insufficient evidence on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press .

Morris was arrested on a rape charge and then dismissed from the team in September after an alleged incident at a dorm on Kansas' campus. According to an incident report, an 18-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted early on Aug. 26 at McCarthy Hall, which is the dorm on campus where basketball players live. The alleged assault was reported to police the next day.

Morris was not named in the incident report, but he was suspended from the team and then later dismissed completely. On Tuesday, though, prosecutors declined to proceed further in the case due to apparent lack of evidence.

"For about two years we have stayed silent waiting for justice to run its course, but also trusting that the truth would come to light, which is that I am not guilty of the horrible allegations made against me," he wrote on Instagram. "It has been a path of trials, sorrow, and despair, but also one in which I was able to grow and become wiser to discern who I invite into my life.

"Today, I close a horrible chapter in my life and now I look into my future with hope and with more desire to be who I was destined to be. I am moving forward with God and my family by side."

The incident was the second that Morris has faced in as many years . He transferred into Kansas last summer after spending his freshman season at Texas. He was arrested in June 2022 after an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend. He was charged with a misdemeanor over that incident, and he later entered a no-contest plea in that case as part of a deal with prosecutors. That no-contest plea was filed the day before he was suspended by Kansas.

Morris averaged 4.6 points and played in nearly 12 minutes per game for the Longhorns during the 2022-23 season. Now that his legal battle is behind him, it’s unclear if Morris will attempt to play at the college level again. The Jayhawks went 23-11 last season without him, but they were knocked out of the second round of the NCAA tournament by Gonzaga last month.