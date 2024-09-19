Race for the Case Week 4 & the ACC is trying to make up with FSU | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the most underrated games to keep an eye on for Week 4. They also cover the potential for reconciliation between the ACC and Florida State, an appreciation for Adrian Wojnarowski after his retirement, and of course the latest edition of Race for the Case.

Also on today's show, they react to Marshall's head coach offering Ohio State players biscuits to transfer, more fans promising to do idiotic things if their team loses, and an insanely stinky competition at the Oklahoma State Fair.

Underrated Week 4 games

ACC and FSU working it out

The last Woj bomb ever

Biscuits for NIL

Dumb fans doing dumb things part 2

People's Court: Stinkin' Sentra

Race for the Case

