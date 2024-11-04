Raiders reportedly fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after 2-7 start, loss to Bengals

After a rough start to the season, the Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

The Raiders fired Getsy on Sunday night, according to The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The decision came just hours after the team fell 41-24 to the Cincinnati Bengals, which dropped them to 2-7 on the season.

Passing game coordinator Scott Turner, who spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator with the Washington Commanders from 2020-2022, is expected to take over as their interim offensive coordinator the rest of the way.

At 2-7, #Raiders coach Antonio Pierce felt he needed to make some kind of changes, and more are expected. Former Washington OC Scott Turner is a logical candidate to take over as playcaller. https://t.co/ySFO7md9Ij — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 4, 2024

Getsy was in his first season as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator this fall. He spent the last two seasons in the same role with the Chicago Bears after a long stint as an offensive assistant with the Green Bay Packers.

