Raiders reportedly signing former All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters

The Las Vegas Raiders have reached terms with former All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters on a one-year contract, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Terms of the contract weren't initially reported. The agreement was reached a day before veterans are scheduled to report to Raiders training camp on Tuesday.

Peters, 30, has spent the last three-plus seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. At his peak, he was one of the game's most accomplished cover men. He was named second-team All-Pro and named Rookie of the Year during his 2015 rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He's since made three Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro twice with the Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and Ravens.

The Ravens acquired Peters from the Rams via midseason trade in 2019. He made his last All-Pro team that season. He remained in Baltimore through last season, a stint that included missing the entire 2021 campaign because of an ACL tear.

Peters remained a full-time start following his recovery last season while starting each of the 13 games he played in. After tallying 32 interceptions in his six previous healthy seasons, Peters recorded one in 2022. He entered the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, and the Ravens signed former Raiders and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.