Raiders reportedly won't get ex-Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
The last time we heard from the Las Vegas Raiders, they were reportedly expected to hire former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as their next offensive coordinator under promoted head coach Antonio Pierce.

Now, Kingsbury has withdrawn himself from consideration for the job, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday, citing the coach's agent.

This story will be updated.

