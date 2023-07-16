Rain postpones NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire to Monday

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been pushed to Monday.

NASCAR made the decision to postpone the race on Sunday morning thanks to a forecast that called for heavy rain all day in the New England area. Monday’s race will begin at Noon ET and air on USA Network. Sunday’s race was set to start at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The New Hampshire race is the third straight Cup Series race this month to be significantly impacted by rain. The July 2 race at the Chicago street course was delayed and subsequently shortened because of rain. Last week’s race at Atlanta was shortened because of thunderstorms.

Christopher Bell is set to start Monday’s race on the pole ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. Bell is the defending champion at New Hampshire after he beat Chase Elliott a season ago. The 2021 race at New Hampshier was also impacted by rain. Drivers crashed at the start because of a wet track and Aric Almirola won as the race was shortened by eight laps.