Rams WR Puka Nacua to miss at least 4 games, will be placed on injured reserve with knee injury

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua will be placed on injured reserve and miss at least four games with a knee injury sustained Sunday night.

Rams head coach Sean McVay provided the update to reporters Monday afternoon after previously revealing that Nacua suffered a PCL sprain. The news contradicts earlier reports that Nacua would be considered week-to-week.

Nacua appeared to first sustain the injury in the first half of their 26-20 loss to the Lions at Ford Field. He briefly returned, but then left the game again to meet with medical trainers.

Nakua was able to walk on the sideline but left the game on the cart.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/lES3rjPhxY — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 9, 2024

The Rams announced after halftime that he would not return to the game.

The Lions led 10-3 at halftime and pushed their lead to 17-3 before the Rams rallied all the way back to force the extra period. Lions running back David Montgomery, however, ran in a one-yard touchdown on their first drive of overtime to seal the six-point win for Detroit.

Nacua, 23, burst onto the scene as one of the biggest surprises of the 2023 season. A fifth-round rookie out of BYU, Nacua emerged as the Rams' No. 1 receiving option and one of the most productive receivers in the NFL last season. He finished the season with 105 catches for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns, earning Pro Bowl honors in the process.

With Nacua alongside a healthy Cooper Kupp following two injury-plagued seasons, the Rams entered 2024 with one of the NFL's most promising wide receiver tandems who were attempting to lead the team to their fourth playoff appearance in five seasons.