Rangers' Corey Seager to have season-ending surgery on sports hernia

Corey Seager will miss the Texas Rangers' remaining 16 games of the 2024 season. The All-Star shortstop will undergo surgery to repair a sports hernia, general manager Chris Young announced on Thursday.

Seager last played on Sept. 2 and was placed on the injured list on Sept. 4. His season finishes with a .278 batting average and .864 OPS, 21 doubles, 30 home runs and 74 RBI. Seager has hit 30 homers in each of his three seasons with Texas.

The 10-year veteran is having a hernia repaired on the right side of his groin, pairing with the procedure he had on the left side in January, reports the Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant. Seager played with the sports hernia on his left side through the end of last season, including during the Rangers' World Series championship run. Recovery sidelined him through most of spring training.

Corey Seager's 200th career home run gets the @Rangers on the board 👏 pic.twitter.com/4h8X8Hed96 — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2024

By having this surgery in mid-September, the expectation is for Seager to be fully recovered and ready for 2025 spring training.

Injuries have limited Seager to fewer than 125 games in each of the past two seasons. Last year, strains to his hamstring and thumb sidelined him for nearly six weeks combined.

The Rangers made it to the postseason last year as a wild card (though they tied the Houston Astros with a 90–72 record), but currently hold third place in the AL West with a 70–76 record.

This week should be a particularly interesting one for Texas with top pitching prospect Kumar Rocker making his MLB debut on Thursday, followed by Jacob deGrom pitching for the first time this season on Friday. Max Scherzer will return to the Rangers' rotation on Saturday.