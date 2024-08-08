Rangers serenaded with classical version of Creed's 'Higher,' celebrating World Series title at White House

In the midst of a disappointing season following up last year's World Series championship, the Texas Rangers got to celebrate that success one last time on their off-day. The team visited the White House to be congratulated by President Joe Biden, which has to count as a welcome respite from a 54–61 record that currently has them holding third pace in the AL West.

At the very least, the Rangers can boast that they were serenaded with a classical music rendition of Creed's "Higher," which the team used as inspiration during last season's World Series run. Will this song ever be played in the White House again?

Cue the classical Creed. pic.twitter.com/3CVRLm6lAd — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) August 8, 2024

Somewhere, lead singer Scott Stapp is surely – and justifably – pumping his fist.

President Biden praised the Rangers for their resilience last season, powering through the postseason after not winning the AL West and making the playoffs as a wild card. Yet they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros before winning the World Series in five games over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"You never gave up," Biden said, according to the Associated Press. "You kept the faith. And like your favorite band, Creed, you took each other higher and higher."

In turn, the Rangers presented a No. 46 jersey to Biden with his name on the back and a pair of cowboy boots that the President joked would "give me another two inches."

For Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, visiting the White House is nearly a regular occurrence. He previously celebrated three World Series championships with the San Francisco Giants – after the 2010, 2012 and 2014 seasons – while Biden was Vice President under President Barack Obama.

"I've talked about how winning the World Series is the gift that keeps on giving.," Bochy told SI.com's Stefan Stevenson before the visit. "You get a tour of the White House. That's a beautiful place. It's a historic moment for the club. Only one team gets to do it."

You can watch the ceremony here.