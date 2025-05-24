Red Sox calling up top prospect Marcelo Mayer after Alex Bregman's injury: Report

The Red Sox are calling up top prospect Marcelo Mayer after Alex Bregman was injured in Friday's game against the Orioles, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Saturday.

Mayer is one of the top prospects in baseball, and Boston could use a boost with Bregman's near future uncertain. He left Friday's game with quad tightness and manager Alex Cora didn't have more information after the game.

The Boston Red Sox are calling up infielder Marcelo Mayer, one of the top prospects in baseball, sources tell ESPN. With Alex Bregman injured, Boston needs infield help, and the 22-year-old Mayer -- who's hitting .271/.347/.471 at Triple-A -- will get the first shot at his ABs. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 24, 2025

This breaking news story will be updated.