Red Sox, RP Aroldis Chapman reportedly agree to one-year, $10.75 deal to bolster bullpen

The Boston Red Sox made a move Tuesday, adding a left-handed reliever to their bullpen. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Red Sox are in agreement with Aroldis Chapman on a one-year, $10.75 million deal.

Chapman just finished his 15th year in the majors, and the Red Sox will be his seventh team. The Cuba native has a 2.63 ERA since his 2010 debut. In 2024 at 36 years old, he put up a 3.79 ERA over 68 games and 61 2/3 innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He also earned saves in 14 games.

Those aren't extraordinary numbers for a reliever, but Chapman has something most relievers over 35 (or any age) don't have: a fireball. His plus-100mph velocity is what has always set him apart as a bullpen arm, and he was still able to pitch at that speed for the Pirates in 2024. On top of that he's been able to maintain a high strikeout rate, 14.9 per nine innings in 2024.

This is just what the Red Sox need. They finished the 2024 season with a 4.39 bullpen ERA, 24th in the majors. Their bullpen ended up being one of their main issues over the 2024 season, and that's why remaking their reliever corps appears to be one of their major priorities this winter. Their only other major league signing of the offseason came in November when they inked left-handed reliever Justin Wilson to a one-year, $2.25 million contract.