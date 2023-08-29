Report: Angels waive several players, including starting P Lucas Giolito, OFs Hunter Renfroe, Randal Grichuk

The Los Angeles Angels are officially waiving the white flag.

They placed starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, relievers Matt Moore and Reynaldo López and outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk on waivers Tuesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. The Angels acquired Giolito, López and Grichuk at the trade deadline in an effort to make a playoff push and retain Shohei Ohtani in the offseason.

Since then, the Angels have sunk to 63-69, well out of the AL West and wild-card races. The transactions arrive ahead of a Sept. 1 deadline for teams to acquire players who would be eligible for the postseason