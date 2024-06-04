Report: Astros starter Cristian Javier to undergo Tommy John surgery in another blow to Houston's rotation

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery on Thursday, The Athletic's Chandler Rome reports.

Neither the Astros nor Javier have confirmed the report. The reported procedure will end his season and deliver another blow to an already ailing Astros rotation.

The Astros placed Javier on the injured list on May 27 with forearm discomfort. He hasn't pitched since. Manager Joe Espada told reporters on Monday that Javier was waiting to hear back from a doctor regarding a second opinion. Espada previously told reporters that Javier had been scheduled to undergo imaging, the results of which were not subsequently made public.

Per Rome, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister recommended that Javier undergo Tommy John surgery.

