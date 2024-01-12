Report: Clippers to host 2026 NBA All-Star Game in new arena

The Los Angeles Clippers are slated to host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in their new arena, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.
The game and the adjacent All-Star festivities will take place at the Intuit Dome, which is still under construction.
WSOC Now
The Los Angeles Clippers are slated to host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in their new arena, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.
The game and the adjacent All-Star festivities will take place at the Intuit Dome, which is still under construction.