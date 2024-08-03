Report: Fanatics still not permitted to sell jerseys of Cardinals rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Arizona Cardinals fans haven't had an exciting new rookie star like Marvin Harrison Jr. in a while. And you still might not see any Harrison jerseys at the team's home opener.

There has been a dispute between Harrison, the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft, and the sports merchandising company Fanatics for months. It includes a Fanatics lawsuit against Harrison. Harrison didn't sign his licensing deal with the NFLPA, as practically every other player does upon entering the NFL. That meant his jersey couldn't be sold.

And fans are still going to have to wait.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that the NFLPA advised the league, the Cardinals and Fanatics they are not permitted to sell Harrison jerseys. That is "based on the wishes of his representatives," Rapoport said.

Fanatics sued Harrison for breach of contract, ESPN reported in May. In the lawsuit, Fanatics said Harrison signed a deal with it in May of 2023 but Harrison "has refused to fulfill his obligations to the deal while he also 'publicly asserted' that the contract does not exist." The deal was to include autographs and game-worn apparel, among other items.

All fans care about is when they go to the Cardinals' team site, there is not a single Harrison jersey for sale. Harrison, the electric receiver out of Ohio State, would likely be one of the NFL's best-selling jerseys if it was available. We'll see when they become available.