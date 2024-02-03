Report: Joel Embiid has displaced flap in knee meniscus, considering surgery

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid as a displaced flap in the meniscus of his left knee and is considering surgery, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

Per the report, Embiid, his doctors and the 76ers are considering options on how best to address the injury, with rest and rehabilitation still on the table. Surgery would require Embiid to miss extended time, per the report.

The 76ers have not confirmed the report. A source told The Athletic that a decision on how to proceed could be made by Monday. The new arrives after the 76ers announced Thursday that Embiid has a meniscus injury that would keep him out through the weekend at a minimum.