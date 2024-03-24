Report: Michigan hiring FAU head coach Dusty May to replace Juwan Howard

Michigan has found its replacement for Juwan Howard.

The Wolverines struck a deal to bring in Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday night.

ESPN Sources: Florida Atlantic’s Dusty May has agreed on a deal to become the next coach at the University of Michigan. Andy Miller — May’s representative with Klutch Sports — is completing details with school officials on a long-term contract tonight. pic.twitter.com/oEVAzbbDuW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 24, 2024

May has spent the last six seasons with FAU, and quickly became one of the most sought-after coaches in the country after leading the Owls on a Final Four run last season. They went 25-9 this season and made the NCAA tournament for a second straight year, but fell to Northwestern in overtime in their first round game on Thursday.

