Report: Timberwolves, Naz Reid reach 3-year, $42 million deal ahead of free agency

Naz Reid isn’t going anywhere.

After his best season to date, the Minnesota Timberwolves struck a three-year, $42 million deal to keep Reid out of free agency, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Timberwolves center Naz Reid has agreed on a new three-year, $42 million deal with a player option, his agents Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Undrafted out of LSU, Reid had his best season with 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/YtBjdggxMa — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 25, 2023

Reid averaged 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season while shooting nearly 54% from the field, all of which were career highs. Reid missed the last stretch of the season for the Timberwolves after breaking his wrist in March while taking a hard fall after trying to throw down a dunk against the Phoenix Suns.

The 23-year-old went undrafted out of LSU and started on a two-way contract with the Timberwolves in 2019. He was set to hit free agency later this month after his initial four-year, $6.1 million deal expired.

Now, Reid will make about $14 million per season and be with the Timberwolves through at least the 2025-26 season.

The Timberwolves reached the playoffs for a second straight year last season, something that the franchise hasn’t done since 2004. After making it out of the play-in tournament with a blowout win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Denver Nuggets beat the Timberwolves 4-1 in the opening round.

