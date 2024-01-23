National

Report: Titans to hire Bengals OC Brian Callahan as next head coach

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 16: Brian Callahan of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans have their next head coach.

The Titans are reportedly finalizing a deal to hire Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Callahan had his second interview with the Titans on Monday.

This will mark Callahan's first head coaching job in the league. He's spent the last five seasons with the Bengals as their offensive coordinator. He also worked as an offensive assistant with the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders.

Callahan will replace Mike Vrabel, who split with the Titans after six seasons earlier this year.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

