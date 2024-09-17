Reports: Chiefs bringing back RB Kareem Hunt after losing Isiah Pacheco to leg injury

Kareem Hunt is officially on his way back to Kansas City.

The Chiefs struck a deal with their former running back on Tuesday afternoon to sign him to their practice squad, according to multiple reports.

The Chiefs are signing RB Kareem Hunt to the practice squad, per @TomPelissero.



Hunt played for Kansas City from 2017-18. pic.twitter.com/cCwpLPboj7 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 17, 2024

Hunt visited with the Chiefs and worked out with them on Tuesday morning. It's unclear how long he will be on the practice squad, but Hunt will likely work his way into the rotation shortly.

The move came days after the Chiefs lost starting running back Isiah Pacheco to a fractured right fibula. Pacheco went down late in the Chiefs' 26-25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, and he was placed on injured reserve on Monday. Pacheco is expected to miss up to two months recovering.

