Reports: Former NFL, Arkansas QB Ryan Mallet dies in drowning accident at 35

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallet has died in a drowning accident. He was 35 years old.

Arkansas' Deltaplex News reported on Tuesday that Mallett was transported after the incident from a beach near Destin, Florida to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials with the White Hall School District where Mallet worked confirmed his death to local reporters. Mallet was working as the head football coach at White Hall High School.

Mallett played in college as a freshman before transferring to Arkansas, where he played two seasons. He was selected in the third round of the 2011 draft by the New England Patriots. He played seven season in the NFL with the Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

This is a developing story.