Reports: Jayden Maiava to replace Miller Moss as USC's starting QB vs. Nebraska

USC is making a quarterback change ahead of its Week 12 game against Nebraska.

According tomultiple reports, former UNLV QB Jayden Maiava will start against Nebraska on Nov. 16 after the Trojans' bye week in Week 11. Miller Moss has been the Trojans' starting quarterback for the first nine games of the season after winning the team's offseason QB competition.

Moss is 233-of-362 passing for 2,555 yards and 18 TDs with nine interceptions so far this season, though he had his worst game of 2024 in the Trojans' 26-21 loss to Washington. Moss was 30-of-50 passing for 293 yards and threw two TDs but he also threw three interceptions. It was his first three-interception game of the season and the sixth game out of USC's last seven that he had thrown at least one interception after not throwing a pick in USC's first two games of the season.

The Trojans have lost four of their last five games following a 38-21 over Wisconsin in the last week of September. All five of USC’s losses this season have been by a single score.

Maiava transferred to USC this offseason after briefly committing to Georgia. He was UNLV’s starter in 2023 as the Rebels made it to the Mountain West title game. Maiava was 200-of-318 for 2,794 yards and 14 TDs with eight interceptions. He also rushed for 261 yards and three scores.

Moss served as Caleb Williams’ backup in 2023 and started in Williams’ place in the Holiday Bowl after the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft had opted out. Moss was 23-of-33 for 372 yards and threw six TDs to just one interception in that bowl win over Louisville.