Restrictions eased while virus deaths decline in New York

A New York City Police vehicle drives along an empty Orchard Beach Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given New Yorkers an unexpected reprieve from cabin fever by easing the state’s ban on gatherings due to coronavirus concerns, in time for the Memorial Day weekend. New York City beaches are open this weekend. But no swimming is allowed, and masks must be worn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II)